Seahawks fear center Britt may have torn ACL

ATLANTA -- The Seattle Seahawks believe center Justin Britt suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Britt will undergo an MRI. He went down in obvious pain on the opening drive of the Seahawks' 27-20 win over the Falcons and didn't return. The FOX broadcast showed Britt somberly embracing fellow offensive linemen before walking to the locker room on his own power.

Pete Carroll said Britt's injury "looks like an ACL."

"We'll know more, but it looks like he's got something that's going to keep him out," Carroll said.

Joey Hunt replaced Britt. The fourth-year pro from TCU has made three starts in his career.

"Joey's been preparing for this opportunity forever," Carroll said. "He's been a great worker and a total team guy. He'll do a really good job filling the spot."

Britt's injury will likely necessitate a roster move. With Ethan Pocic on injured reserve, Hunt is the only offensive lineman on Seattle's 53-man roster with experience at center.