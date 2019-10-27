NEW ORLEANS -- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said there's "definitely concern" that running back Chase Edmonds might not play Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers after leaving Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury.

Edmonds hurt his hamstring while blocking on a pass play with 4:29 left in the third quarter. He left the game and didn't return but was optimistic he'll be ready to play in a short week.

"Hopeful for Thursday," Edmonds said after the game. "Obviously going to get back in the treatment room and try to get right. We got a quick week. Do the best that I can to get out there."

Edmonds would not describe his pain level.