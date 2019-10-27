NEW ORLEANS -- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said there's "definitely concern" that running back Chase Edmonds might not play Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers after leaving Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury.
Edmonds hurt his hamstring while blocking on a pass play with 4:29 left in the third quarter. He left the game and didn't return but was optimistic he'll be ready to play in a short week.
"Hopeful for Thursday," Edmonds said after the game. "Obviously going to get back in the treatment room and try to get right. We got a quick week. Do the best that I can to get out there."
Edmonds would not describe his pain level.
The Cardinals were already without running back David Johnson on Sunday, and he's not expected to play Thursday night, either, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
"We're not going to put him back out there unless he's 100 percent," Kingsbury said of Johnson.
The Cardinals were also without D.J. Foster, who's missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. His status for Thursday night is uncertain.
Arizona signed running backs Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris on Wednesday to provide backup for Edmonds during practice. Zenner played just one offensive snap before Edmonds' injury Sunday, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He finished with 19 offensive snaps. Morris, however, was a healthy scratch.
Should Arizona be without Johnson and Edmonds against the 49ers, they'll likely have to go with Zenner and Morris. That's part of what was concerning to Kingsbury.
Quarterback Kyler Murray said Zenner did a "pretty good" job of understanding the offense Sunday. Zenner didn't need much help from Murray, the quarterback said.
However, Murray said he's also concerned with the Cardinals' running back situation.
"It's just tough when you lose Chase, and [are playing] a guy that hasn't been here but a couple days," Murray said. "He hasn't played, so it's tough with Dave out as well, but we got to find a way."