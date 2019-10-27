Early whistle costs Bucs go-ahead TD vs. Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An early whistle from an official on a fake field goal cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a late go-ahead touchdown in a 27-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

With 3:45 to go in the fourth quarter, Bucs linebacker Devin White tackled Titans punter Brett Kern, stripping him of the ball. Safety Andrew Adams recovered it and ran it in for what would have been a touchdown.

"Devin being the type of player he is, playing fast, came over, put a good hit on him -- I thought I saw the ball come out, so I picked it up like a fumble and returned it because I thought it was a fumble. But they said they blew the whistle," Adams said.

Officials did not acknowledge the fumble, instead calling the play dead and ruling it a turnover on downs.

"The inadvertent whistle was a huge, huge play. You pick up a fumble and run it in for a touchdown to win the game, is not good," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said.

The trend in the league has been not to whistle those plays dead.

"I thought in the NFL, nowadays, they just let the play go through and go back and review it," White said. "I played all the way until the touchdown because I knew the ball came out."

Head referee Adrian Hill told ESPN: "Certainly after the whistle, we definitely saw a ball come out afterwards, but the ruling on the field was that the runner was down by contact before the ball came out, and that's why the whistle blew. So the whistle was blown because the ruling was 'runner down by contact.'"

When asked about their ability to review the play, Hill told ESPN, "The reviewable part of that play is -- if it's reviewed and we saw that the ball came out early and that Tampa Bay recovered, we could give Tampa Bay the ball at the spot of recovery but could not award any advance after that."

Adams said he did not hear the whistle.

"I saw the ball out. Once I see that, I'm not listening for a whistle. I'm looking to pick up the ball," Adams said. "Honestly, I'm not even thinking about the play. I'm thinking about all the other stuff that led up to that point. We shot ourselves in the foot, and it should never have even been to that point."

While the NFL has leaned toward letting plays unfold this season, there have been inconsistencies league-wide.

Against the Rams in Week 2, an early whistle wiped out an 87-yard fumble returned for a touchdown by Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. The play was initially ruled an incompletion. Sean Payton challenged the incomplete pass and it was reversed but the play was not ruled a touchdown because the whistle blew the play dead.

However, against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, there was no whistle when Vonn Bell recovered a fumble and returned in 33 yards to score.

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson fumbled the ball at the goal line against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 when the score was tied 13-13, with Bashaud Breeland recovering it and running 100 yards for a touchdown -- a ruling that stood in a 34-30 loss for the Lions.