HOUSTON -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt confirmed on social media that he is done for the year after injuring himself in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Oakland Raiders.

"This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal," Watt tweeted on Sunday. "Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes."

The Texans fear that Watt tore his pectoral muscle, sources confirmed to ESPN's Dianna Russini. Watt also referenced his pec in another tweet after Sunday's game.

Shoulda told my pec to look out lol https://t.co/LQDVoSheEr — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

Watt left the field for the Texans' blue medical tent midway through the second quarter before running to the locker room. The Texans first announced he was questionable to return to the game before later ruling him out at the start of the third quarter.

"We feel terrible for him. He works so damn hard, and he's such a good person. Can't replace him on or off the field," a source told Russini.

Before he left the game, Watt had three tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defended. Watt has four sacks this season.

Cornerback Lonnie Johnson was also ruled out with a concussion. Houston was already without starting cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph (hamstring/neck) and Bradley Roby (hamstring).