        <
        >

          Texans DE J.J. Watt 'gutted' over season-ending injury

          play
          Watt injures shoulder on tackle (0:15)

          J.J. Watt leaves the field and goes back to the locker room with a pectoral injury after making a tackle in the second quarter. (0:15)

          6:26 PM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Packers for ESPN Milwaukee
            • Marquette University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          HOUSTON -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt confirmed on social media that he is done for the year after injuring himself in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Oakland Raiders.

          "This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal," Watt tweeted on Sunday. "Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes."

          The Texans fear that Watt tore his pectoral muscle, sources confirmed to ESPN's Dianna Russini. Watt also referenced his pec in another tweet after Sunday's game.

          Watt left the field for the Texans' blue medical tent midway through the second quarter before running to the locker room. The Texans first announced he was questionable to return to the game before later ruling him out at the start of the third quarter.

          "We feel terrible for him. He works so damn hard, and he's such a good person. Can't replace him on or off the field," a source told Russini.

          Before he left the game, Watt had three tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defended. Watt has four sacks this season.

          Cornerback Lonnie Johnson was also ruled out with a concussion. Houston was already without starting cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph (hamstring/neck) and Bradley Roby (hamstring).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices