          Texans' J.J. Watt ruled out after suffering shoulder injury

          6:26 PM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Packers for ESPN Milwaukee
            • Marquette University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          HOUSTON -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will not return to Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders after injuring his shoulder in the second quarter.

          Watt left the field for the Texans' blue medical tent midway through the second quarter before running to the locker room. The Texans first announced that he was questionable to return to the game before later ruling him out at the start of the third quarter.

          Before he left the game, Watt had three tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defended. Watt has four sacks this season.

          Cornerback Lonnie Johnson has also been ruled out with a concussion. Houston was already without starting cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph (hamstring/neck) and Bradley Roby (hamstring).

