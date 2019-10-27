Nick Bosa records three sacks in the first half and in the second half picks off Kyle Allen. (1:01)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- On a day when the San Francisco 49ers moved to 7-0 for only the second time in franchise history, it was rookie defensive end Nick Bosa and veteran running back Tevin Coleman who led the way by making some history of their own.

With their 51-13 domination of the Carolina Panthers, the Niners are 7-0 for the first time since 1990. That team was the only other one in franchise history to reach that mark. Sunday's destruction of the Panthers saw Bosa leading the charge on defense and Coleman forging the path on offense.

Among Bosa's many accomplishments on the day, he became the first 49er with 3 sacks and an interception in a game since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

He's also the first to pull off the feat since Kansas City's Chris Jones did it in Week 2 of the 2017 season and one of only three rookies to do it in a game, joining Minnesota's Kevin Williams and Carolina's Julius Peppers.

If Bosa's hot start to his NFL career hadn't already made it clear how he's instantly become a fan favorite, Sunday's performance crystallized it. On multiple occasions throughout the game, Niners fans at Levi's Stadium broke out into loud "Bo-sa, Bo-sa, Bo-sa" chants.

Coleman etched his name into the Niners' record books as well. He accounted for four touchdowns on the day, making him just the second 49er since the merger to reach pay dirt four times in a regular-season game, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. He joins San Francisco legend Jerry Rice, who did it twice. Rice last did it on Nov. 14, 1993 -- in the year Coleman was born.

Coleman scored on rushing touchdowns of 19, 48 and 1 yards and caught a 10-yard touchdown from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Coleman also became the first Niner to run for three scores in a regular-season game since Garrison Hearst on Dec. 1, 2002 and the first to rush for 100-plus yards and two-plus touchdowns in a game since Carlos Hyde did it in Week 3 of 2016 against Seattle.

With a quick turnaround to play the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan removed most of his key starters, including Bosa and Coleman early in the fourth quarter.

Bosa finished his seventh NFL game with four tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, an interception and three quarterback hits. Coleman ended with 105 yards on 11 carries with two catches for 13 yards and the four scores.