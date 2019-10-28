HOUSTON -- When Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a game-winning touchdown against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, he said he "kind of threw it blind" because he took a cleat to the eye while trying to make the play.

"I had to readjust my helmet, and then this eye was actually going closed, too, so I kind of threw it blind," Watson said. "But I kind of assumed where he was going and kind of adjusted and let my arm guide it. And then I didn't even see the play until after the game. I just kind of just laid there and heard the crowd go crazy and knew we scored."

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said the play that was called "wasn't open initially," but Watson broke a tackle and threw a touchdown to tight end Darren Fells.

"You see him do it time and time again," O'Brien said. "And then [he] delivered the ball and ended up taking an -- accidentally -- taking a foot in the eye and just came back and finished the game. That's who he is. He's a winner. We're thrilled that he's on our team. He's a great player, and he's a great leader."

Despite a swollen left eye from an inadvertent cleat to his face, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson completed the play by throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Darren Fells in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After the game, Watson said his eye is "fine." The quarterback was checked out on the field by the Texans' medical staff after the play and went into the blue medical tent. He came back in for Houston's final offensive drive to seal the game for the Texans.

Watson completed 27 of 39 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns against the Raiders.

"Deshaun's a warrior," wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. "I knew he was going to come back and help us finish that last drive that we needed, and that's exactly what he did. I wasn't worried at all. I think even if he couldn't see out [of] that eye, he was still going to come out there."