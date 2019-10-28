Ryan Clark asserts that Joe Flacco's postgame comments were unacceptable, suggesting his play through eight weeks is partially to blame for their 2-6 record. (0:57)

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco will not start this week against the Cleveland Browns because of a neck injury, coach Vic Fangio announced Monday.

Brandon Allen will get the start with Flacco sidelined.

Fangio told reporters that it's uncertain whether Flacco's injury will require surgery.

Fangio said the Broncos haven't decided yet if Brett Rypien will be promoted off practice squad to be the backup to Allen or if Drew Lock will be activated off injured reserve to serve in that role this week.