FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn refuses to be consumed by speculation about his future amid the team's 1-7 start.

Asked Monday if he expected to be the Falcons' coach for the remainder of the season, Quinn responded, "Well, I can honestly say all the time and all the attention I have, I couldn't think of a bigger waste of my mental health and space ... all I want to do is see if we can get it right. That's what we want to deliver for [owner] Arthur [Blank]. That's what we want to deliver for the fans, for the team. [To] have performances that the city deserves, that's really important. So to spend any time or moments thinking, 'What if I don't?' that would only take away from that.''

Following Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Blank told reporters that Quinn's status would be evaluated during this week's bye but noted he had no immediate plans to make a coaching change. The Falcons have dropped six games in a row and have been outscored 144-50 in the first halves of games this season.

Blank said he is disappointed with the Falcons' inconsistency.

"I feel horrible that he even has to have a makeshift press conference,'' Quinn said of Blank. "We just want to get it right. We want to get it right for him. We want to get it right for the fans. The good thing about having a good relationship with him is everything that was said publicly has already been discussed, certainly, privately.

"He's at the top of the list of people that you want to do it right for because of the kind of support that he gives. I certainly feel terrible that we had to have a makeshift press conference based on our team and our performance so far.''

Quinn has maintained the same optimistic demeanor publicly despite the scrutiny.

"It's human nature [that] it can get difficult because your family, your friends, your co-workers, when they're asking about that,'' Quinn said. "But I would also say, my No. 1 job is for team, and I'm always thinking about the team, and how do we get better and how do we do it better. It takes discipline. It takes a real mindful approach to go about it. But that's why I'm here: to coach the team. And I'll always stay in that framework.''

Quinn is 37-35 in his five seasons. The Falcons are 18-22 in the regular season since losing a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Quinn's current contract runs through 2022, after he signed a three-year extension in July 2018.

In news unrelated to his job status, Quinn said Matt Ryan is progressing from a sprained right ankle that caused the quarterback to miss his first game since 2009 against the Seahawks. Quinn said Ryan "would be a go or close to it'' if the Falcons had a game this week, so Quinn expects him to be ready to face the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 10.