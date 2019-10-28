OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed receiver Willie Snead to a one-year, $6 million fully guaranteed extension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Snead, 27, has been a valuable veteran target for quarterback Lamar Jackson this season and would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He ranks third on the Ravens with 15 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens also count on Snead for his blocking. He is an underrated part of the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack.

Snead joined the Ravens last season, signing a two-year, $7 million offer sheet as a restricted free agent. He spent his first three seasons with the New Orleans Saints.