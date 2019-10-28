        <
          Ravens WR Willie Snead lands 1-year, $6M extension

          7:17 PM ET
          • Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
            University of Maryland graduate
            Lives in the Baltimore area with his wife and son
          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed receiver Willie Snead to a one-year, $6 million fully guaranteed extension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

          Snead, 27, has been a valuable veteran target for quarterback Lamar Jackson this season and would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He ranks third on the Ravens with 15 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

          The Ravens also count on Snead for his blocking. He is an underrated part of the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack.

          Snead joined the Ravens last season, signing a two-year, $7 million offer sheet as a restricted free agent. He spent his first three seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

