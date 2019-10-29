The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, the team announced Monday night.

The Chargers are 3-5 this season and have failed to score more than 20 points in each of their last four games.

The offense as a whole has struggled, ranking 23rd in points per game (19.6), 28th in yards per rush (3.48), T-23rd in turnovers (13) and 31st in red zone scoring percentage (70.4). They are the only team in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to rush for fewer than 40 yards in four straight games (all four since Melvin Gordon returned).

The 57-year-old Whisenhunt was in his second stint with the Chargers. He was the team's offensive coordinator in 2013, then spent two seasons as head coach of the Titans before he returned as Chargers OC beginning in 2016.

"This is not an easy decision and definitely not one that I take lightly," coach Anthony Lynn said. "You win as a team, and you lose as a team. It's never about just one person. At the end of the day, however, I simply felt a change was needed at this time. I want to thank Ken for his years of service to the Chargers organization and wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

No replacement was immediately named.