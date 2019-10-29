The Atlanta Falcons have released veteran kicker Matt Bryant, the team announced Tuesday.

Bryant, 44, missed field goals of 51 and 53 yards during the team's 27-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Bryant was 9-of-14 on field goal attempt this season. He's 13th on the NFL's all-time scoring list with 1,758 points.

Bryant kicked for Atlanta from 2009 to 2018 before being released in February. The Falcons brought him back in August after Giorgio Tavecchio missed four field goals during the preseason.

Atlanta agreed to terms with Younghoe Koo to replace Bryant. Koo, 25, appeared in four games with the Chargers in 2017 and played collegiately for Georgia Southern.