The Atlanta Falcons have released kicker Matt Bryant, the team announced Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Bryant missed field goals of 51 and 53 yards in the team's 27-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Bryant was 9-of-14 on field goal attempt this season. He's currently 13th on the NFL's all-time scoring list with 1,758 points.

Bryant was brought back in August by the Falcons, who earlier had signed Giorgio Tavecchio.

Tavecchio was let go after missing four field goals during the preseason.

Atlanta has agreed to terms with kicker Younghoe Koo to replace Bryant.

The 25-year-old South Korean appeared in four games with the Chargers in 2017.