The winless Cincinnati Bengals are making a change at quarterback, benching longtime starter Andy Dalton with rookie Ryan Finley expected to start, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Dalton has thrown for 2,252 yards with nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions as the Bengals have started the season 0-8 for new head coach Zac Taylor. Cincinnati drafted Finley out of North Carolina State in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2019 draft.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Dalton, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has thrown for 30,352 yards with 197 touchdowns and 112 interceptions in 128 starts for the Bengals since being selected in the second round (35th overall) of the 2011 draft.

Andy Dalton is under contract through 2020 and is due $17.5 million next season. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

He is 0-4 in the playoffs, however, for the Bengals, who haven't won a postseason game since 1990.

Dalton, who turned 32 Tuesday, is under contract through the 2020 season and is due a base salary of $17.5 million next season.