The Miami Dolphins have acquired cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams for a future draft pick, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Rams expect the pick to be a late-round selection, a source told ESPN.

Talib was placed on injured reserve by the Rams earlier this month, citing a rib injury suffered in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

He could return by Week 15, the earliest he will be eligible to play per league rules, however it remains uncertain if Talib will play again this season.

In five games, Talib had two pass deflections and seven tackles, playing in a secondary that had underwhelming results before engaging in a series of trades following Week 6.

Talib is the second cornerback the Rams have traded in the last two weeks, after sending Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round pick. The Rams then immediately completed a blockbuster trade for Jalen Ramsey, sending first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021 to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire the star corner.

By trading Talib, the Rams clear up salary cap space to possibly sign Ramsey to a long-term contract extension, something Rams general manager Les Snead said they had "put a timeline a little bit in place," for when they acquired Ramsey.

Talib, 33, is a five-time Pro Bowl selection with 35 interceptions (returning 10 for touchdowns) since being selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2008 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also has played for the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, with whom he won a Super Bowl ring after the 2015 season.

The Rams acquired Talib in a trade with the Broncos before the 2018 season, sending a fifth-round pick to Denver in exchange for him.

Talib will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.