The Miami Dolphins are placing star cornerback Xavien Howard on injured reserve and he's not expected to return this season, a source told ESPN.

Howard had an MRI on his knee Tuesday after aggravating an injury during Monday night's 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He missed the previous two games with the knee injury.

The Dolphins haven't announced that Howard will land on injured reserve yet, but coach Brian Flores did express empathy for the Pro Bowl cornerback.

"It's unfortunate. He's obviously one of our top players. You never want to see anyone get injured or deal with things," Flores said. "He's a tough kid. I'm sure he'll bounce back."

Howard walked around the locker room postgame without a noticeable limp or brace on his knee, and he expressed some optimism that the injury wasn't serious. Now he'll get an extended offseason to rehab and prepare for 2020. The 0-7 Dolphins are in rebuild mode and they expect to get aggressive in the draft and free agency during the offseason.

NFL Network was first to report that Howard would be placed on injured reserve.

Howard, who signed to a five-year, $75.25 million extension in May, has dealt with knee injuries throughout his football career. He has had multiple knee scopes and surgeries, including a procedure to repair a torn meniscus last December that cost him the final four games of the 2018 season.

But Flores was not worried about this impacting Howard's long-term career in Miami.

"Injuries are part of the game. So I guess there's not too much concern from my standpoint. He's young. He's tough. Football is very important to him," Flores said. "People get dinged and deal with injuries on a year-to-year basis and they play and have successful careers. Not overly concerned.

"For me, more than anything, I feel bad for the kid. I know he loves to play. I know he loves to compete. I know he loves to be out there with his teammates. My concern is more for him more than his long-term ability to play."

Howard is one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, known for his man-to-man coverage skills and knack for getting interceptions. He was the NFL's co-leader with seven interceptions in 2018.