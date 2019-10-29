        <
          Jaguars place WR Marqise Lee on IR with shoulder injury

          4:12 PM ET
          Michael DiRocco
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are placing receiver Marqise Lee on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury he suffered in last week's victory over the New York Jets, ending his season and potentially his tenure with the franchise.

          Since signing a four-year contract worth $34 million with $16.5 million guaranteed in March 2018, Lee has played in only six games -- all this season -- and has just three catches for 18 yards.

          Lee missed the 2018 season after suffering a severe knee injury during the preseason. He tore the ACL, MCL and PCL in his left knee when Atlanta safety Damontae Kazee hit him low in the third preseason game.

          Lee is due to make $6.25 million in base salary and count $8.75 million against the salary cap in 2020, but the emergence of second-year player DJ Chark and the continued development of third-year player Dede Westbrook may make him expendable. The Jaguars would have to absorb $3.5 million in dead money if they cut Lee after this season.

          To take his place on the roster, the Jaguars promoted undrafted rookie cornerback Tae Hayes.

          Lee battled injuries early in his career, missing nine games in 2014-15 before playing in every game in 2016 and missing only two games in 2017. He has 174 catches for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns in 59 career games.

