Washington Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams has ended his season-long holdout and reported to the team, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

At the root of the star left tackle's absence was his displeasure with the organization's medical staff, multiple sources have told ESPN's John Keim.

Williams, 31, had a growth removed from his head in the offseason, and those close to him have said he was upset with how many years it took for the team to address the situation. But one Redskins source said the team made appointments for him over the years that he did not keep.

Williams, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl for seven straight seasons, is signed through the 2020 season with a scheduled base salary of $12.5 million next season.