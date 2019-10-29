THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that receiver Brandin Cooks was en route to see a specialist in Pittsburgh after suffering his second concussion this month.

McVay said Cooks is "feeling good," but that there is concern about the frequency in which the concussions are occurring, followed by how quickly Cooks feels asymptomatic. "What's most important is Brandin Cooks the human being right now," McVay said, "not necessarily the football player."

Cooks was placed into concussion protocol following a Week 5 Thursday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but was cleared to play in Week 6. He also was put into concussion protocol last Sunday, Week 8, against the Cincinnati Bengals when he appeared to be involved in a helmet-to-helmet collision in the first quarter.

When asked how this could affect the rest of Cooks' season, McVay said: "We just want to take it a day at a time... Any time that you have something like this occur, you want to consider the human being first and foremost and that's what we're going to do and we'll take our time."

A sixth-year pro, Cooks has suffered three known concussions prior to this season.

Last season, he was placed into protocol in Week 5 against the Seahawks, before he was cleared for Week 6. He also suffered a concussion in the 2018 Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots and in 2015 with the New Orleans Saints.

After last season, Cooks, 26, signed a five-year, $81 million extension, with $50.5 million in guarantees, that runs through the 2023 season.

This season, Cooks has caught 27 passes for 402 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams have an open date this week before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 10.