All charges against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo and his girlfriend Alysha Newman stemming from a domestic dispute in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, earlier this month have been withdrawn, the Fayette County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

Chickillo, 26, was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment after police were called to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort early on Oct. 20. Newman, 25, was cited for harassment.

Chickillo and Newman met with Fayette County DA Rich Bower on Wednesday and said they did not want to pursue charges. After that meeting, the district attorney withdrew the charges.

"I characterized today as an exoneration," Robert Del Greco, Chickillo's attorney, said in a news conference. "I believe that to be the case. Even better than a dismissal is a withdrawal of a charge, a determination by a district attorney that criminal prosecution is not warranted. ... We're pleased with that resolution."

According to the criminal complaint, Chickillo's girlfriend, an Olympic pole vaulter for the Canadian national team, told police the two got into a verbal argument over table games in the casino before returning to their room.

Once back in the room, according to documents, Chickillo grabbed her by both arms, forcing her against the wall and door. The girlfriend then said Chickillo threw her to the ground and smashed her iPhone. She then locked herself in the bathroom, according to the criminal complaint, and waited for police to arrive. Chickillo admitted to pushing his girlfriend down, per the complaint. The police said Chickillo's girlfriend had "visible redness to both her right and left bicep areas, with bruising beginning to form."

Chickillo was placed on the commissioner's exempt list three days after the arrest and has not been permitted to participate in practice. He has been allowed to be at the Steelers' facility for individual workouts, meetings, therapy, rehab and other non-football activities. He has also continued to receive a normal paycheck and benefits.

"As it presently stands, he's on the commissioner's exempt list," Del Greco said. "My hope is that today's exoneration will change that status and allow him to ply his trade and play football."

The NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding Chickillo's status on the list after the charges were withdrawn.

The Steelers last addressed Chickillo's situation in the week after the arrest.

"In regard to the recent incident involving Anthony Chickillo, we will continue to gather information, and we will fully cooperate with the NFL's investigation," GM Kevin Colbert said in a statement. "Any discipline involving the player will be determined after the gathering of further information from law enforcement and the League Office."