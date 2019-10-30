Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has said he'd rather pass than run, but his dynamic scrambles still create chaos for defenses everywhere. (1:26)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are going into Sunday night's showdown against the unbeaten New England Patriots with plenty of confidence, which comes from having one of the best playmaking quarterbacks on their side.

"We'll see how good they are once we play them," Baltimore tight end Nick Boyle said. "I don't think they've seen anyone like our offense or like Lamar [Jackson]. They're a good team and we'll need to bring our 'A' game."

The Patriots defense is off to a historic start. New England (8-0) is the only team since the 1970 merger to lead the NFL in points allowed, takeaways and sacks through Week 8.

But Jackson is also on an unprecedented run. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to pass for 1,600 yards and rush for 500 yards through the first seven games of a season.

In Jackson's first full season as a starter, the Ravens (5-2) are off to their best start since 2014 and aren't backing down from the challenge of facing the defending Super Bowl champions.

"We're definitely the type of team that's prepared to play this team and definitely one that's going to give them a run for their money," Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams said.

Baltimore is expected to be at full strength coming off its bye. Cornerback Jimmy Smith will return after missing the past six games with a knee injury. That should provide a boost for the NFL's No. 26 pass defense in going against Tom Brady.

"I'm good to go," Smith said. "I'm ready to go."