Drug charges against Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell stemming from an August traffic stop have been dismissed, the Harrison County (Ohio) Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

Though he no longer faces a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, Snell could still be disciplined by the NFL because any illegal drug use is in violation of the league's code of conduct.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Benny Snell, and we alerted the NFL office when we learned of the incident," Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Snell was stopped for speeding on U.S. 250 in Harrison County, Ohio, on Aug. 30, according to records from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. Snell was recorded going 68 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, and when Deputy Nathan Stuckey approached the driver's side of Snell's 2019 black Mercedes Benz, he smelled the scent of marijuana.

Snell told the officer he had smoked marijuana approximately 20 minutes earlier, according to the report. He also said there was not any additional marijuana in the vehicle. Upon a search, Stuckey discovered a small amount of marijuana in a Star Wars baggie. The marijuana measured 2.74 grams, according to the report.

Snell was cited for speeding and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The drug charge, though, was dropped at a later hearing because of the small amount -- something that isn't unusual, the prosecutor's office said. Snell's attorney also moved to have the records in the case sealed, the prosecutor's office confirmed.