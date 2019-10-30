Ryan Clark and John Fox see the comparison between Deshaun Watson and Michael Jordan, as both were in a position to carry their teams. (1:41)

HOUSTON -- Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not take part in festivities before Game 7 of the World Series in Houston in order to rest his injured eye.

Watson was scheduled to yell "Play ball!" before the matchup between the Astros and Nationals on Wednesday night, but he was kicked in the eye on Sunday during a game against the Oakland Raiders. He threw a touchdown pass on that play and later came back into the game for the final offensive drive.

Watson has been replaced by actor and noted Texan Matthew McConaughey for festivities at Minute Maid Park.

The Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday. Watson will make the trip to London and play, but in the meantime he needs to stay out of the light while his eye heals.