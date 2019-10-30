        <
          Baker Mayfield gets into testy exchange with reporter

          Mayfield walks out after heated exchange with reporter (0:33)

          Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets into an exchange with a reporter before abruptly walking out of his media availability. (0:33)

          2:38 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield got into a testy exchange with a reporter Wednesday before abruptly walking out of his media availability.

          Mayfield was being asked if the Browns had lacked urgency on a possession at the end of the first half during Sunday's 27-13 loss at New England.

          Mayfield cited a penalty for derailing the drive, which ended on a short third-and-long pass as time expired. He then interjected during a follow-up question.

          "Stop saying 'but.' I just told you the clock was running and we had a penalty," Mayfield said to Tony Grossi, a reporter for 850 WKNR radio, an ESPN affiliate in Cleveland. "You want to give them the ball back? No. You don't play, you don't know it. That's just plain and simple."

          Grossi then asked if Mayfield was happy with the way the drive ended.

          "Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn't score points," Mayfield answered. "The dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Tony."

          Mayfield then walked away from the lectern. A few minutes later, he took to Twitter to air his frustration.

          Despite being a trendy pick to win the AFC North Division before the season, the Browns are now 2-5. Mayfield has thrown an interception in every game this season and is tied with Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston for the most picks in the NFL this year.

          Cleveland travels to Denver to face the Broncos on Sunday.

