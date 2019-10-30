LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday chose not to elaborate on comments made Tuesday by kicker Eddy Pineiro, who told reporters he wanted the ball placed in the middle of the field, and not on the left hash, when he attempted and missed a 41-yard potential game-winning field goal in the closing seconds of Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers at Soldier Field.

"We have a communication process that we believe in and that we use," Nagy said. "There's going to be a lot of scenarios as we go. There's so many different situations, whether -- what time is on the clock, what's the down and distance, where's the ball at, etc. At that point in time, where we were, we felt really good about Eddy, in a lot of ways, making that kick.

"There are a lot of things that go through kickers' minds in a lot of different ways throughout a game. And whatever his was, we completely support it. Again, there's a lot of communication that goes on. That's what we did. And we felt good when that kick went up from that distance. We felt really good that he was going to make it. And so did Eddy. He didn't make it. And again, I lost zero trust in him as a kicker, and if we get into that situation again, he's going to nail it."

Pineiro revealed Tuesday that the left hash was not his desired spot for the kick, which sailed wide left as time expired.

"Just the aiming points ... I mean, the left hash is going to be a different kick than the right hash, and it's going to be a different kick in the middle," Pineiro said.

For that last field goal attempt, did you want the left hash?

"Um, no, I didn't, but it is what it is ... you just got me on that one," Pineiro said with a sigh.

But is center ideal for you in that situation?

"I guess. I don't know," Pineiro said.

Trailing by one point and with the ball on Los Angeles' 21-yard line, Chicago had one timeout left, four downs and 43 seconds on the game clock to center the football prior to Pineiro's kick.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky instead took a knee on the left hash on first down and let the clock run down to four seconds before calling timeout. Trubisky confirmed Wednesday that he was just following Nagy's orders.

"Whatever he (the head coach) needs me to do, I do," Trubisky said. "What did you see happen on the field? That's what we talked about."

Pineiro entered Week 8 as one of Chicago's most consistent offensive weapons. The 24-year-old kicker had missed just one field goal all year prior to facing Los Angeles. On Sunday, Pineiro went 3-for-5, including a misfire from 33 yards that bounced off the right upright.