RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have placed starting safety Tedric Thompson on injured reserve and signed veteran linebacker Dekoda Watson to fill his spot on their 53-man roster.

The team announced those moves Wednesday and also designated veteran tight end Ed Dickson for return off IR, allowing him to return to practice this week.

A source tells ESPN that Thompson will have surgery for a shoulder injury he's been dealing with for a bit. Thompson, a fourth-round pick in 2017, made six starts at free safety this season with mixed results and may have been in danger of losing playing time with rookie Marquise Blair's emergence and Quandre Diggs' arrival last week in a trade with Detroit.

The 31-year-old Watson has made seven starts in nine seasons. He was most recently with the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in four games for them in 2018 and 14 in 2017.

Pete Carroll said Dickson has a chance to play Sunday against Tampa Bay after spending the first eight weeks of the season on IR with a knee injury.