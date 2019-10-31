GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams, outfitted with a vintage pair of shoes that he thinks will accommodate his turf toe injury, practiced Wednesday for the first time since he sprained the ligaments in his right big toe on Sept. 26.

Although it was an abbreviated practice, without even helmets, that Packers coach Matt LaFleur called a walkthrough, it was the biggest sign of progress for Adams since his injury in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As long as Adams gets through this week without an increase in pain after practicing, the Packers think he has a good chance to play Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

When asked what needs to happen between now and being officially cleared to return, Adams said: "Just the feedback I get from the docs. I feel good. I know you guys got a chance to see a little bit today. I feel like I'm in a spot where I can make that call for myself. But I've got to [collaborate] with them and see how they're feeling and look at it one more time and then we'll make that call."

He said last week that he settled on a pair of Nike Vapor Untouchables -- shoes that he wore during the 2017 season -- and might have to wear some protection inside his right shoe. But it sounds like he finally feels comfortable pushing off on his right foot.

"It's huge, because once you can push off and get out of your stance, you can stride out and really run the way you could when you were healthy," Adams said. "That's how I'm feeling now."

LaFleur's official stance was that Adams is day-to-day.

The Packers (7-1) have won all four games the Pro Bowl receiver has missed thanks to the emergence of running back Aaron Jones, contributions from a wide array of receivers, better familiarity with LaFleur's new offense, and stellar play from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But LaFleur thinks that it won't be difficult to transition Adams back into the plan.

"When he's ready to go, we'll be ecstatic," LaFleur said.

Rodgers, who did not take part in Wednesday's late afternoon practice because he rested a sore knee, said he kept an eye on what Adams did in practice.

"Oh, I've been keeping my eyes on [No.] 17 for a while," Rodgers said. "I've got a pretty good idea how he's feeling and obviously have been watching him.

"He's feeling a lot more confident in the toe. We're optimistic that he'll be back sooner rather than later. I'm sure he's itching to get back out there."