PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has removed Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo from the commissioner's exempt list, the team announced Thursday morning.

As a member of the active roster, he can play and practice.

"The League will continue to conduct an investigation of the incident," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement, "and we acknowledge that Anthony could still be subject to discipline by the League Office under the Personal Conduct Policy."‬

Chickillo was placed on the list a week ago following an Oct. 20 domestic incident with his girlfriend at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. Chickillo faced three misdemeanor charges, but all were withdrawn Wednesday when Chickillo and his girlfriend, who was cited for harassment in the incident, decided they didn't want to pursue the charges.

To make room for Chickillo, the Steelers cut linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

Chickillo, 26, has been limited this season with plantar fasciitis, missing three games with injury. When healthy, he's primarily a special-teams player. A 2015 sixth-round draft pick out of Miami, he has 7.5 career sacks and nine starts in 57 games over five seasons.