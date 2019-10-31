FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The injuries continue to pile up for the New York Jets at inside linebacker.

The latest casualty is rookie Blake Cashman, who suffered a torn labrum and a fractured shoulder Wednesday and will be lost for the season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Cashman, a fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota, started the last five games due to a spate on injuries at the position. The Jets' top five inside linebackers are either on injured reserve or recovering from injuries.

As a result, the Jets (1-6) will start James Burgess (signed from the practice squad last week) and likely Brandon Copeland on Sunday against the winless Miami Dolphins (0-7).

Copeland is a natural outside linebacker, but he has been taking snaps inside in recent weeks. The only other inside linebacker on the roster is B.J. Bello (19 career games), who was signed this week as a free agent.

Coach Adam Gase said Cashman's shoulder "pulled out" during a drill in practice. The concern is that Cashman has a history of shoulder injuries. He has procedures on both shoulders in college, dating to 2016.

Cashman was expected to contribute immediately on special teams, but he was pressed into linebacker duty. He made 40 tackles (fourth on the team), adding one fumble recovery and a half-sack.

The epidemic started in the preseason, when Avery Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury. C.J. Mosley (groin) has missed five games and will be sidelined at least another five weeks, the team said. Albert McClellan (concussion) was placed on IR this week. Neville Hewitt (neck, knee) has missed the last two games and still hasn't been cleared to return.