Source: Patriots releasing Josh Gordon off IR

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is being released off injured reserve by the New England Patriots on Thursday, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Gordon had been playing through a left knee injury and was knocked out of the team's Oct. 10 win over the New York Giants when he injured the knee while attempting to make a tackle after a Patriots fumble.

The Patriots used the minor designation for his placement on injured reserve, signifying a lesser injury. That meant the team had to release him upon his return to health.

Josh Gordon had 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots this season. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Gordon will be subject to waivers and other teams can put in a claim for him.

Through six games, Gordon totaled 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown.

In December, Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL's drug policy. His suspension was lifted in August by commissioner Roger Goodell.