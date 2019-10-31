CINCINNATI -- Bengals fans have found a unique way to show their appreciation for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.

The foundation run by Dalton and his wife, JJ, has received nearly $4,000 in donations since it was announced Tuesday that he would be replaced by rookie Ryan Finley as the team's starting quarterback.

Amy Floyd, the managing director for the Andy and JJ Dalton Foundation, said the charity has received 200 donations. More than 95% of the donations have been for $14, which is Dalton's jersey number.

"We're just lucky enough that we get to see Andy in action behind the scenes," Floyd said. "It's just really special to see that fans have not only taken notice but have understood that he has impacted the community above and beyond football."

The Dalton family has operated the foundation since 2011, when Andy was drafted by the Bengals in the second round.

Dalton, who led the Bengals to a team-record five straight playoff appearances, is second in franchise history in passing yards and is tied for the club record in passing touchdowns.

The $14 pledge drive gained steam after a Reddit post. According to the foundation's website, the charity is geared toward supporting pediatric patients in Cincinnati and Texas, where Dalton is from and played college football.

"My heart has been in for this team and in for this city," Dalton said Tuesday. "I think a lot of people see that. And so, just letting everybody know I'm going to be the same guy regardless of the circumstance and regardless of the situation that I'm in."

This isn't the first time that the foundation has been involved in something like this. In 2017, Dalton helped the Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens in the regular-season finale, which resulted in the Buffalo Bills making the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons. To say thanks, Bills fans raised more than $800,000 for the foundation.

Floyd also said Bills fans have also sent in $14 donations since the campaign started this week.