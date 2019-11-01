Louis Riddick and Bobby Carpenter react to the news that Cam Newton will visit a foot specialist in Green Bay. (1:10)

Riddick: Newton, Panthers have to be smart with this injury (1:10)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton traveled to Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Friday to visit foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, the team announced.

Newton has not played since aggravating a left foot Lisfranc injury in the Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay.

"I spent a long time speaking with Cam this week, and he's done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent," general manager Marty Hurney said. "Unfortunately, we haven't reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information."

Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Kyle Allen would start Sunday against the Titans.

On Sunday against the 49ers, Newton was on the sideline for the first time since being shut down, but Rivera didn't sound optimistic Monday that his franchise quarterback was close to a return.

"Cam's in the middle of his rehab program,'' Rivera said. "He's doing what we're asking of him.''

Information from ESPN's David Newton was used in this report.