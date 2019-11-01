        <
          Sources: Panthers QB Cam Newton to meet with foot specialist

          Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to visit foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, sources told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

          Newton has not played since aggravating a left foot Lisfranc injury in the Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay.

          Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Kyle Allen would start Sunday against the Titans.

          On Sunday against the 49ers, Newton was on the sideline for the first time since being shut down, but Rivera didn't sound optimistic Monday that his franchise quarterback was close to a return.

          "Cam's in the middle of his rehab program,'' Rivera said. "He's doing what we're asking of him.''

