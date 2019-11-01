LONDON -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wore a visor at practice Friday, but said he hasn't decided if he will wear one on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watson said he will take the weather in London into consideration when making the decision. As of Friday afternoon, there is a 60% chance of rain at the start of Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium.

On Friday, Watson's eye was still noticeably red. He was kicked in the face during last Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders. Watson threw a touchdown on the play and returned for Houston's last offensive series.

Watson said he has worn a visor before -- at times while playing in high school, college and during his first season in Houston -- and it has not affected his play.

After Friday's practice, Watson said his eye felt normal and his vision is "perfect." He took a vision test this week and said there were "no problems."