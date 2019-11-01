Field Yates, Damien Woody and Rob Ninkovich question why the Redskins would choice to start Dwayne Haskins on the road against the Bills. (1:28)

Is Haskins being fed to the Wolves? (1:28)

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will make his first start Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, interim coach Bill Callahan announced Friday.

Playing in relief in two games this season, Haskins has four interceptions and no touchdowns. He has thrown for 140 yards with a 54.5 completion percentage, for a 2.3 quarterback rating.

The Redskins took Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Colt McCoy will serve as the backup to Haskins, as Case Keenum remains in concussion protocol.