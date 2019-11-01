        <
        >

          Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins to make first start for Redskins

          play
          Is Haskins being fed to the Wolves? (1:28)

          Field Yates, Damien Woody and Rob Ninkovich question why the Redskins would choice to start Dwayne Haskins on the road against the Bills. (1:28)

          2:10 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will make his first start Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, interim coach Bill Callahan announced Friday.

          Playing in relief in two games this season, Haskins has four interceptions and no touchdowns. He has thrown for 140 yards with a 54.5 completion percentage, for a 2.3 quarterback rating.

          The Redskins took Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

          Colt McCoy will serve as the backup to Haskins, as Case Keenum remains in concussion protocol.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices