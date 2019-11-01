Damien Woody sparks a heated discussion with Domonique Foxworth on whether Jamal Adams should really be this upset with the Jets over the trade talks. (1:56)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is "at peace" after meeting with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson to discuss his disappointment over his name being involved in trade talks this week.

Adams said Friday that he hasn't talked to general manager Joe Douglas or coach Adam Gase, but he will when he feels ready.

Adams said Johnson reached out to him, and the safety sat down with the owner because he said he feels comfortable with him. Adams also said Johnson is genuine, authentic and understands who he is as a person.

After the NFL's trade deadline passed Tuesday, Adams tweeted that Douglas went behind his back to listen to offers involving him after Adams told him a few days earlier he wanted to stay in New York.

Douglas has said he never shopped Adams but was merely fielding teams' calls.