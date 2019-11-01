PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson intends to make his return from an abdominal injury Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

"That's the plan right now," Jackson said following practice Friday. "It's definitely been a long process so we'll see how it goes Sunday."

Jackson left the Eagles' Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons with what turned out to be a Grade 2 abdominal strain, or partial tear. Surgery was recommended by one doctor, a source said, but Jackson decided against it.

He has been sidelined the past six games while rehabbing, but returned to practice this week in a limited capacity.

"I'm optimistic that he'll play," said coach Doug Pederson. "He's had a great week of practice."

Pederson said they'll "have to monitor" Jackson on game day as they acclimate him back into action.

It is expected that the 32-year-old Jackson will have to play through some discomfort as he manages the core muscle injury.

"The biggest thing about this is not trying to overdo it. You've got to work back into it, build it up, so that's what I've been doing, and it's been going pretty good," Jackson said.

"It's obviously the worst injury I've had, put me on my a-- for several weeks, not knowing what to expect or what to do, so it's kind of trying to figure it out and not rush. ...That's the most frustrating thing is to experience that pain, especially being a sprinter or a fast guy like myself."

Jackson was acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason to provide quarterback Carson Wentz with a deep threat. The two connected for a pair of 50-plus-yard touchdowns Week 1 against the Washington Redskins before Jackson's extended absence.

"Everyone loves going to play with that guy and the big-play ability that he adds and who he is and the coverage attention that he brings as well," said Wentz, "so hopefully we can keep building him into it."