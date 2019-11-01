Matthew Berry investigates the stats of some players, including Josh Gordon and Larry Fitzgerald, and advises fantasy managers on whether they should keep them or delete them. (5:36)

The Seattle Seahawks have claimed former New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon off waivers, coach Pete Carroll confirmed Friday.

"He's a unique talent," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday. "Next week, we'll take a look and see what he looks like. He's done a lot of good stuff, made a lot of good plays and all that, so we'll find out more next week."

"... He's a big-play guy. He's been able to really stretch the field. And those I know that have worked with him and coached him, they rave about his talent and play-making ability."

Carroll said he was surprised that another team didn't claim Gordon ahead of the Seahawks, and quarterback Russell Wilson welcomed his new offensive threat on Twitter.

Welcome Flash.

Time to put in this work!@JOSH_GORDONXII — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2019

Gordon was released off injured reserve by the Patriots on Thursday. He had been playing through a left knee injury and was knocked out of the team's Oct. 10 win over the New York Giants when he injured the knee while attempting to make a tackle after a Patriots fumble.

The Patriots used the minor designation for his placement on injured reserve, signifying a lesser injury. That meant the team had to release him upon his return to health.

"I don't know physically how he's doing right now other than that he's OK, is what we've heard," Carroll said.

Carroll said Gordon would not play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Through six games, Gordon totaled 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown.

In December, Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL's drug policy. His suspension was lifted in August by commissioner Roger Goodell.

To make room for Gordon on the roster, the Seahawks released linebacker Dekoda Watson, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.