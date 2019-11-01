New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told season-ticket holders in a letter that the team wants to sign recently acquired defensive lineman Leonard Williams to a multiyear deal before his contract runs out at the end of the season.

The Giants obtained Williams from the rival Jets on Monday on the eve of the NFL trading deadline for a third-round draft choice in 2020 and a conditional fifth-round choice in 2021. Williams was the sixth overall draft pick in 2015.

"We gave up a three and a five,'' Gettleman said in the message to the ticket holders. "Our goal is to sign him long term. He's only 25 years old. And obviously talented. He's a piece you can build around.''

Gettleman, who has not spoken to the media on the record since the end of July, told the team's website that he reached out to Jets counterpart Joe Douglas last week about Williams.

"We went back and forth and basically came to an agreement over the weekend,'' Gettleman said. "But we didn't finalize it. He had to speak to his ownership and I had to speak with mine. We made the deal on Monday. Leonard came in and passed his physical on Tuesday, and he's now a Giant wearing No. 99.''

