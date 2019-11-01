Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith has been cited for speeding and possession of marijuana or synthetic marijuana, according to documents filed in Wisconsin Circuit Court in Racine.

The violations occurred Sept. 29, according to the documents, and a hearing date is scheduled for Thursday. The charges are not criminal charges, and Smith is not required to attend the hearing.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Za'Darius Smith," the team said in a statement. "We will refrain from making any further comment as it is a legal matter."

Smith, who signed a four-year, $66 million free-agent contract in the offseason, leads the Packers with eight sacks this season.

According to incident reports from the sheriff's office obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Smith and teammates Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke were returning from a trip to Chicago when they were stopped for going 81 mph in a 60 mph zone. The officer who stopped them smelled marijuana and told the three men to get out of the car. They were briefly handcuffed.

According to the records, none of the men appeared to be high, and no marijuana was found on any of the men. The car was searched, however, and a duffel in the trunk was found to contain three hollowed-out cigars containing marijuana and a vaping device. Smith, who was the driver, took responsibility. The three were released after he was cited.

The NFL is likely to investigate any legal violations involving marijuana.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.