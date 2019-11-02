Rob Ninkovich and Damien Woody explain why the Patriots will be victorious in a close game against the Ravens. (0:48)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have activated N'Keal Harry to their 53-man roster after designating him to return off injured reserve, the team announced Saturday, making the rookie wide receiver eligible to play in Sunday night's road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Harry, the Patriots' first-round draft pick from Arizona State (32nd overall), had been placed on IR on Sept. 2. He had gotten hurt in a joint practice Aug. 6 with the Detroit Lions but played two days later in the preseason opener, hobbling off after making two receptions.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Friday that Harry had responded well since returning to practice on Oct. 15.

"I think he works hard -- special-teams role, offense," Belichick said.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Harry, who has a background as a punt returner, joins Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu and undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski at wide receiver.

Harry had a travel bag in front of his locker Friday, which foreshadowed his elevation to the roster.

"He's missed a lot of football, missed a lot of training camp, missed eight regular-season games," Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said, "so he's just got to try to work at it every day, and it's going to be up to him to put the effort in.

"Everyone's there to help him, but you've got to go out there and you've got to do it and earn it and earn the trust of your teammates and coaches and stuff. It's good to have him out there."

The other player the Patriots have designated for return off IR, left tackle Isaiah Wynn, is eligible to play for the first time Nov. 24 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick, began practicing this week as he returns from a turf toe injury.