Adam Schefter outlines what the future looks like for Antonio Brown while Chris Mortensen details how Russell Wilson pushed for Seattle to sign more weapons on offense. (0:52)

Before they claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon on waivers Friday, the Seattle Seahawks had been doing their due diligence on free-agent receiver Antonio Brown, league sources told ESPN.

Even star quarterback Russell Wilson was pushing the Seahawks to sign Brown before they claimed Gordon, according to sources.

But now that the Seahawks have added another talented receiver in Gordon, his former Patriots teammate Brown will have to continue looking for work, with one more option off the table.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said there are "a few teams that are very interested in signing Antonio once this process is over."

The process Rosenhaus is referring to is the NFL's investigation into accusations that Brown sexually assaulted multiple women. As of Sunday, the NFL hasn't interviewed Brown about the accusations, which would suggest that the league is not close to making a decision at this time.

NFL teams appear to be waiting for the league's findings before signing Brown. While the investigation continues, Brown waits for employment.

The Seahawks' acquisition of Gordon doesn't mean they can't revisit signing Brown if and when the investigation is over.

But, at least for the time being, Seattle is giving Gordon the shot it was considering for Brown. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called Gordon a "special talent" Friday, saying that he is "a big-play guy" who can "really stretch the field."

Gordon, who had 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games with the Patriots this season, will not play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.