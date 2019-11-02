The woman who was driving the car that hit and killed the girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith in September will not face criminal charges, police told Cleveland.com on Saturday.

Petara Cordero was killed while standing on the shoulder along Interstate 90 in Cleveland on Sept. 11. A passenger, she had exited Smith's vehicle after his 2019 Lamborghini had a tire malfunction and hit the median.

A car driven by a 47-year-old woman, who had admitted to drinking prior to the crash, smashed into the passenger side of Smith's car, which struck and killed Cordero.

Police told Cleveland.com that the woman driving the vehicle that hit Smith's car was not impaired, driving recklessly or speeding, and toxicology results showed she was not legally drunk.

Smith and Cordero had a daughter together in August. Cordero was 26.

ESPN's Jake Trotter and The Associated Press contributed to this report.