Leading up to this past Tuesday's trade deadline, the New York Jets listened to offers for running back Le'Veon Bell and safety Jamal Adams.

But arguably the most surprising Jet who drew interest in recent weeks was none other than the first-round draft pick, Quinnen Williams, sources told ESPN.

At least one team kept coming at the Jets, refusing to take no for an answer and offering a blockbuster package of picks that it thought New York could not turn down, according to sources.

But no matter how many times that team and others called, New York refused to budge on Williams.

And the Jets were not the only team to get unexpected trade inquiries. The New York Giants heard from a team attempting to trade for 2017 first-round draft pick Evan Engram, according to sources. But ultimately, no matter what they were offered, the Giants told anyone who called that they had no interest in trading Engram.