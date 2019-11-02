        <
          Redskins' Jeremy Sprinkle fined more than $84K

          Is Haskins being fed to the Wolves? (1:28)

          Field Yates, Damien Woody and Rob Ninkovich question why the Redskins would choice to start Dwayne Haskins on the road against the Bills. (1:28)

          5:51 PM ET
          Washington Redskins tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was fined a total of $84,231 for two separate incidents during last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

          The fine is worth more than two game checks for Sprinkle, who is making $645,000 this season.

          Sprinkle was fined $56,156 for the first incident and $28,075 for the second. One was for lowering his helmet on a hit delivered to Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes on the second play of the third quarter.

          Rhodes was taken to the medical tent on the sidelines and evaluated for a concussion after the play.

