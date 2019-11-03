Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, listed as questionable because of a knee injury, will miss his second straight game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mahomes, the reigning league MVP, was a limited participant in practice all week. He has been sidelined since he suffered a dislocated right kneecap during a win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17. When he was injured, the initial belief was that Mahomes would miss at least three weeks.

Matt Moore will start again in Mahomes' place. He went 24-of-36 for 267 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in last Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Chiefs enter Week 9 atop the AFC West at 5-3.