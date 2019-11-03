        <
        >

          NFL Week 9 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

          play
          Watson shines in win over Jaguars (0:54)

          Deshaun Watson puts on a show, throwing for two touchdowns in the Texans' dominant win over the Jaguars in London. (0:54)

          1:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          A critical matchup between the Vikings and Chiefs highlights the early-afternoon games for NFL Week 9, while the Lions and Raiders hope to stay in the playoff picture after their showdown in the late slate.

          Stay tuned here for highlights -- including every touchdown of the afternoon -- plus injuries and analysis from our NFL Nation reporters at every contest.

          Be sure to keep extra tabs open for the Week 9 fantasy football rankings, live scoreboard and best bets for this week.

          Jump to a matchup:
          MIN-KC | CHI-PHI | IND-PIT
          TEN-CAR | WSH-BUF | NYJ-MIA
          TB-SEA | DET-OAK | GB-LAC
          CLE-DEN

          Vikings (6-2) at Chiefs (5-3)

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: MIN -4.5 (46)

          Vikings inactives: S Marcus Epps, DT Hercules Mata'afa, C Brett Jones, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts

          Chiefs inactives: QB Patrick Mahomes, CB Kendall Fuller, RB Darwin Thompson, DE Frank Clark, OL Eric Fisher, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DE Alex Okafor

          Pregame:

          Adam Thielen's hamstring has been giving him some trouble lately, but he's got some great bones in his feet, if these custom cleats are any indication:

          Bears (3-4) at Eagles (4-4)

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: PHI -5 (41)

          Bears inactives: DB Deon Bush, DB Duke Shelley, LB Isaiah Irving, LB Josh Woods, OL Alex Bars, DT Abdullah Anderson, WR Riley Ridley

          Eagles inactives: QB Nate Sudfeld, CB Sidney Jones, DE Shareef Miller, LB Nigel Bradham, OG Nate Herbig, OT Jason Peters, DE Daeshon Hall

          Pregame:

          ESPN Staff Writer

          The Eagles and Packers have attracted the most bets and are included in the highest percentage of parlays at the sportsbook at The Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

          David Purdum, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago

          Colts (5-2) at Steelers (3-4)

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: IND -1 (40)

          Colts inactives: OL Le'Raven Clark, DT Carl Davis, CB Pierre Desir, WR T.Y. Hilton, DL Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Williams, CB Quincy Wilson

          Steelers inactives: QB Paxton Lynch, RB James Conner, RB Benny Snell Jr., CB Justin Layne, OL Ramon Foster, TE Zach Gentry, DE L.T. Walton

          Pregame:

          Check out the cannon on this Steelers fan:

          Titans (4-4) at Panthers (4-3)

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CAR -3.5 (42.5)

          Titans inactives: TE Delanie Walker, DL Jurrell Casey, C Ben Jones, OL Kevin Pamphile, OL Aaron Stinnie, DB Chris Milton, LB Reggie Gilbert

          Panthers inactives: QB Cam Newton, OLB Christian Miller, OT Greg Little, OLB Mario Addison, OL Bryan Witzmann, LB Jordan Kunaszyk

          Pregame:

          ESPN

          Titans OLB/DE Cameron Wake has a pre-game routine that starts with a stretch in the corner end zone opposite where the opposing team comes out.

          Turron Davenport, ESPN2h ago

          Redskins (1-7) at Bills (5-2)

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: BUF -11 (37)

          Redskins inactives: TE Vernon Davis, RB Chris Thompson, QB Case Keenum, S Deshazor Everett, S Montae Nicholson, OG Wes Martin, CB Aaron Colvin

          Bills inactives: WR Duke Williams, LB Maurice Alexander, OL Spencer Long, RB T.J. Yeldon, OG Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney, S Kurt Coleman

          Jets (1-6) at Dolphins (0-7)

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NYJ -3 (42.5)

          Jets inactives: WR Josh Bellamy, LB Neville Hewitt, S Rontez Miles, OL Kelvin Beachum, LB C.J. Mosley, OL Ryan Kalil, CB Trumaine Johnson

          Dolphins inactives: S Reshad Jones, CB Ken Webster, RB Myles Gaskin, OG Shaq Calhoun, C Daniel Kilgore, OT Isaiah Prince, DE Avery Moss

          Pregame:

          Just a little pregame get-together for Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and his Jets counterpart Sam Darnold:

          Buccaneers (2-5) at Seahawks (6-2)

          4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SEA -5 (51)

          play
          0:34

          Ninkovich: 'It's hard to go against the Seahawks right now'

          Damien Woody and Rob Ninkovich agree the Seahawks will get the win against the Buccaneers in Week 9.

          Lions (3-3-1) at Raiders (3-4)

          4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: OAK -2.5 (51)

          play
          0:41

          Ninkovich: Stafford will continue to play lights out vs. Raiders

          Rob Ninkovich believes Matthew Stafford's productivity will lead the Lions over the Raiders on Sunday.

          Packers (7-1) at Chargers (3-5)

          4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: GB -4 (49)

          play
          0:39

          Woody: Rodgers, LaFleur finally clicking

          Damien Woody and Rob Ninkovich break down why Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will prevail against the Chargers.

          Browns (2-5) at Broncos (2-6)

          4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CLE -4 (39)

          play
          0:38

          Woody likes the Browns with Flacco going on IR

          With Joe Flacco going down for the season, Damien Woody and Rob Ninkovich like the Browns to get the win over the Broncos.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices