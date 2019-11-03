NFL Week 9 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

Deshaun Watson puts on a show, throwing for two touchdowns in the Texans' dominant win over the Jaguars in London. (0:54)

A critical matchup between the Vikings and Chiefs highlights the early-afternoon games for NFL Week 9, while the Lions and Raiders hope to stay in the playoff picture after their showdown in the late slate.

Stay tuned here for highlights -- including every touchdown of the afternoon -- plus injuries and analysis from our NFL Nation reporters at every contest.

Be sure to keep extra tabs open for the Week 9 fantasy football rankings, live scoreboard and best bets for this week.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: MIN -4.5 (46)

Vikings inactives: S Marcus Epps, DT Hercules Mata'afa, C Brett Jones, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts

Chiefs inactives: QB Patrick Mahomes, CB Kendall Fuller, RB Darwin Thompson, DE Frank Clark, OL Eric Fisher, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DE Alex Okafor

Pregame:

Adam Thielen's hamstring has been giving him some trouble lately, but he's got some great bones in his feet, if these custom cleats are any indication:

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: PHI -5 (41)

Bears inactives: DB Deon Bush, DB Duke Shelley, LB Isaiah Irving, LB Josh Woods, OL Alex Bars, DT Abdullah Anderson, WR Riley Ridley

Eagles inactives: QB Nate Sudfeld, CB Sidney Jones, DE Shareef Miller, LB Nigel Bradham, OG Nate Herbig, OT Jason Peters, DE Daeshon Hall

Pregame:

ESPN Staff Writer The Eagles and Packers have attracted the most bets and are included in the highest percentage of parlays at the sportsbook at The Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: IND -1 (40)

Colts inactives: OL Le'Raven Clark, DT Carl Davis, CB Pierre Desir, WR T.Y. Hilton, DL Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Williams, CB Quincy Wilson

Steelers inactives: QB Paxton Lynch, RB James Conner, RB Benny Snell Jr., CB Justin Layne, OL Ramon Foster, TE Zach Gentry, DE L.T. Walton

Pregame:

Check out the cannon on this Steelers fan:

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CAR -3.5 (42.5)

Titans inactives: TE Delanie Walker, DL Jurrell Casey, C Ben Jones, OL Kevin Pamphile, OL Aaron Stinnie, DB Chris Milton, LB Reggie Gilbert

Panthers inactives: QB Cam Newton, OLB Christian Miller, OT Greg Little, OLB Mario Addison, OL Bryan Witzmann, LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Pregame:

ESPN Titans OLB/DE Cameron Wake has a pre-game routine that starts with a stretch in the corner end zone opposite where the opposing team comes out.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: BUF -11 (37)

Redskins inactives: TE Vernon Davis, RB Chris Thompson, QB Case Keenum, S Deshazor Everett, S Montae Nicholson, OG Wes Martin, CB Aaron Colvin

Bills inactives: WR Duke Williams, LB Maurice Alexander, OL Spencer Long, RB T.J. Yeldon, OG Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney, S Kurt Coleman

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NYJ -3 (42.5)

Jets inactives: WR Josh Bellamy, LB Neville Hewitt, S Rontez Miles, OL Kelvin Beachum, LB C.J. Mosley, OL Ryan Kalil, CB Trumaine Johnson

Dolphins inactives: S Reshad Jones, CB Ken Webster, RB Myles Gaskin, OG Shaq Calhoun, C Daniel Kilgore, OT Isaiah Prince, DE Avery Moss

Pregame:

Just a little pregame get-together for Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and his Jets counterpart Sam Darnold:

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SEA -5 (51)

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: OAK -2.5 (51)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: GB -4 (49)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CLE -4 (39)