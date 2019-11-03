Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook won't play against Houston because of a chronic shoulder/neck injury, leaving the team with only three active receivers that have caught a pass in an NFL game.

The Jaguars also won't have nickel back D.J. Hayden (shoulder/neck), which also is a significant loss because he has been the team's most consistent defensive player this season.

Westbrook is third on the team in receptions (32) but second in yardage (383) to go along with one touchdown catch. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury since mid-October but played through it against Cincinnati and the New York Jets the past two weeks, though he did leave the Jets game in the second half.

Westbrook is also Jacksonville's primary punt returner, so the Jaguars likely will rely on Keelan Cole in that role.

DJ Chark, Chris Conley and Cole are the only receivers on the roster with a catch. The team placed Marqise Lee on injured reserve earlier in the week with a shoulder injury and promoted undrafted rookie Michael Walker from the practice squad on Sunday.

Hayden has 26 tackles, one forced fumble, and four pass breakups.

Starting linebackers Quincy Williams (hamstring) and Leon Jacobs (hamstring) also are inactive.

The Texans will be without left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury. Houston traded two first round picks and a second round pick for Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills before the start of the season.

Texans rookie tackle Tytus Howard is active against the Jaguars. The first-round pick has missed the past two games with a partially torn MCL.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.