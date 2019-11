Los Angeles Chargers placekicker Michael Badgley is set to make his season debut this week against Green Bay, but he already has notched one victory.

The second-year kicker has trademarked his nickname, "Money Badger," his attorney Darren Heitner told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Badgley was indeed money in his rookie year for the Chargers, going 15-of-16 on field goals and 27-of-28 on extra points last season.

He has been hampered by a groin injury that has kept him sidelined.