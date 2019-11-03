        <
          Deshaun Watson makes escape, finds Carlos Hyde to keep drive alive

          10:30 AM ET
          Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
          LONDON -- On second down in the second quarter, it looked like the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to sack Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first time in the game.

          Instead, as he was being wrapped up by two defenders, Watson threw a lateral pass to running back Carlos Hyde. Hyde ran for seven yards and the first down and Houston scored a touchdown two plays later.

